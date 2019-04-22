Image caption Police were called to the scene in the Union Terrace area at about 20:00 on Saturday

Three people have been charged in connection with a serious assault on a man and a woman in Aberdeen city centre.

The attack took place in the Union Terrace area at about 20:00 on Saturday.

A 44-year-old man and a woman aged 17 were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Police said the man's injuries were serious but not life-threatening, while the woman's injuries were not believed to be serious.

The three people charged - two males aged 15 and 17 and a 20-year-old woman - are expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

Det Insp David Howieson said: "We are grateful to members of the public who have supported us with this inquiry and to the community for its patience while the investigation was carried out."