Woman, 77, hurt in two-car crash in Aberdeenshire
- 21 April 2019
A 77-year-old woman is in a serious condition after a crash in Aberdeenshire.
It follows a collision between a Citroen C1 and a silver Rover 75 estate on the A90 Aberdeen to Fraserburgh road, near the junction with the A952 at Cortes at about 09:20 on Saturday.
The driver of the Citroen was taken by ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where her condition is described as serious.
The driver of the Rover was not hurt.
Police are appealing for anyone who saw what happened to contact them.