Two dead in Aberdeen beach tragedy

Image copyright Google

Two people have died after being pulled from the sea off Aberdeen beach.

The emergency services were sent to Beach Esplanade at about 00:45 after reports of two people in the water.

A rescue operation involving Aberdeen and Stonehaven coastguard teams and the RNLI lifeboat crew was mobilised and two females were pulled from the water.

Police said the pair were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary but died despite the efforts of staff to save them.

The Aberdeen Coastguard team said that when they arrived at the scene one of the casualties was located and recovered from the water by Aberdeen inshore lifeboat and transferred to the all weather boat.

Report of two people

The other was then found by the team and taken back to shore where both casualties were transferred to waiting ambulances.

In a statement, police said: ''At 0045 hours on Friday 19 April 2019 Police Scotland along with partner agencies from Scottish Fire and Rescue, Scottish Ambulance Service, HM Coastguard and RNLI attended a report of two people in the sea off of Aberdeen Beach.

"Both people were recovered by the RNLI inshore lifeboat and taken to hospital where tragically, despite efforts to save them both, they sadly died.

"There are no further details available just now and our thoughts are with the individuals' families and friends at this sad time.''