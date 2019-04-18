Motorist 'almost seven times over drink-drive limit' in Aberdeenshire
- 18 April 2019
A woman has been charged after allegedly being caught almost seven times over the drink-drive limit in Aberdeenshire.
Police Scotland said the incident happened on the New Deer to Fyvie road, near Fyvie itself, at 19:20 on Wednesday.
A member of the public called 101 to alert officers.
The 57-year-old woman was expected to appear at Peterhead Sheriff Court on Thursday.