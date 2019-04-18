NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Motorist 'almost seven times over drink-drive limit' in Aberdeenshire

  • 18 April 2019

A woman has been charged after allegedly being caught almost seven times over the drink-drive limit in Aberdeenshire.

Police Scotland said the incident happened on the New Deer to Fyvie road, near Fyvie itself, at 19:20 on Wednesday.

A member of the public called 101 to alert officers.

The 57-year-old woman was expected to appear at Peterhead Sheriff Court on Thursday.

