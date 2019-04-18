Image copyright Reuters Image caption Donald Trump teed off at the opening of his controversial Aberdeenshire golf course in 2012

A petition is calling for an apology from Aberdeenshire Council for approving Donald Trump's controversial golf resort.

The golf course opened on the Menie estate in 2012.

Planning permission was granted on the basis that the economic benefit would outweigh environmental harm.

The petition from a member of the public claims lessons must be learned. It has so far gathered more than 200 signatures.

It could be discussed by the full council at a meeting next Thursday.

Aberdeenshire Council granted permission for the resort, including houses, holiday homes and a hotel, in 2008.

Plans have recently been lodged for 550 homes, as well as shops, offices and food outlets, and are due to be considered later this year.

Image copyright Trump Organisation Image caption The new plans feature a range of homes

The petition claims the original council decision is worthy of an apology.

Trump International Golf Links Scotland has been asked for a response.

Branded The Trump Estate, the new plans feature a range of two, three, four and five-bedroom cottages, priced from £295,000, to larger properties costing more than £1m.