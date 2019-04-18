Part of the harbour offices next to the Sullom Voe oil terminal in Shetland have been evacuated after a "potentially suspicious package" was found.

Police were alerted to the find in the Sella Ness area shortly after 10:30.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Emergency services are in attendance and the immediate area has been evacuated as a precaution.

"The item will be examined and inquiries are currently ongoing."