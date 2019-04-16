Image copyright Trump Organisation Image caption The plans feature a range of homes

A planning application for the Trump Organisation's bid for hundreds of new homes in Aberdeenshire will not now be considered until later in the year.

The plans include the construction of 550 homes at Menie, as well as shops, offices and food outlets.

It was thought the application could be considered later this month.

However Aberdeenshire Council said additional information had been received from the applicant, and an updated report would be prepared.

'Equal consideration'

Director of infrastructure services Stephen Archer said: "This is being dealt with as a major application and as such it is essential that elected members have as much information as possible to allow them to make a considered decision.

"With this additional detail being presented to us by the applicant it is only right that it is given equal consideration to the information we have been working with to date."

Branded The Trump Estate, the plans feature a range of two, three, four and five-bedroom cottages, priced from £295,000, to larger properties costing more than £1m.

The report will first be brought back to Formartine area committee for comment, before determination at a full meeting of the council.

The dates are still to be confirmed.