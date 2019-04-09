Man in court over serious injury in Aberdeen hotel
- 9 April 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has appeared in court after another man was found seriously injured in an Aberdeen hotel.
A 48-year-old man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary after the emergency services were called to the Marriott in Dyce at about 22:50 on Saturday.
Christopher Allison, 27, appeared at the city's sheriff court charged with assault to severe injury and the danger of life.
He made no plea and was released on bail.