Man in court over serious injury in Aberdeen hotel

  • 9 April 2019
Marriott Hotel Dyce
Image caption The incident happened at the Marriott in the Dyce area of Aberdeen

A man has appeared in court after another man was found seriously injured in an Aberdeen hotel.

A 48-year-old man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary after the emergency services were called to the Marriott in Dyce at about 22:50 on Saturday.

Christopher Allison, 27, appeared at the city's sheriff court charged with assault to severe injury and the danger of life.

He made no plea and was released on bail.

