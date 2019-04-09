Image caption Begum was jailed at the High Court in Edinburgh

A woman convicted of shaking a baby she was looking after so violently that she was left with bleeding on the brain has been jailed.

Child minder Syeda Begum had denied a charge of assaulting the baby - who was less than a year old - to the danger of life in 2017.

A jury earlier found Begum guilty by a majority after a two-week trial.

The 28-year-old first offender was jailed for three years at the High Court in Edinburgh.

The earlier trial, at the High Court in Aberdeen, had heard the child could potentially have problems with intelligence, learning, memory and concentration in the future.

Lord Uist said that a report prepared by doctors involved in the victim's care said that when she arrived at hospital she was in "a critically ill state".

The judge said: "In my judgement the evidence indicated she could have died had it not been for the excellent treatment she received from the paramedics who attended the scene and the doctors and nurses at the Royal Aberdeen Children's Hospital."

'Loss of control'

The judge said that fortunately it appeared the child had made a good recovery.

Begum's defence counsel, Frances Connor, had urged the judge to consider a non-custodial sentence and said it was difficult to see what public interest was served by jailing her.

Miss Connor said that Begum maintained her position of innocence over the offence, but added it arose from a "momentary, catastrophic loss of control".

Lord Uist responded: "Which she does not accept."

Lord Uist said: "She is not here because she is a loving and caring mother. She is here because she shook a baby and caused the injuries which the baby sustained."

Begum broke down and began sobbing in the dock as the judge told her he was sending her to prison.