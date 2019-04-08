Assault arrest over injury at Aberdeen hotel
- 8 April 2019
A man has been arrested after another man was found with serious injuries at an Aberdeen hotel.
The emergency services were called to the Marriott in Dyce at about 22:50 on Saturday.
The injured 48-year-old man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.
Police Scotland said a 27-year-old man had been arrested in relation to an alleged assault.