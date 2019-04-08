Man who died in Aberdeenshire house fire named locally
- 8 April 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man who died after a fire at a house in an Aberdeenshire village has been named locally.
The body of Christopher Cowie, 50, was found after emergency services were called to the scene at Redwell Cottages in Whitehills at 18:30 on Saturday.
Firefighters extinguished the blaze.
Police said an investigation would be carried out to establish the cause of the fire but said there did not appear to be any suspicious circumstances.