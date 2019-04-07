50-year-old man dies in Aberdeenshire house fire
- 7 April 2019
One man has died after a fire at a house in an Aberdeenshire village.
Emergency services were called to the scene at Redwell Cottages, Whitehills at 18.30 on 6 April.
Firefighters put out the blaze and found the body of a 50-year-old man inside the property.
Police Scotland said an investigation will be carried out to establish the cause of the fire but at this stage there does not appear to be any suspicious circumstances.