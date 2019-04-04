Man in court over attack incident in Aberdeen
- 4 April 2019
A man has appeared in court charged with assault after a man was left in hospital in Aberdeen.
The incident, described as "serious" by police, happened in the Provost Watt Drive area of the city on Monday.
A 23-year-old man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with an arm injury.
Lee Wilson, 28, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he faced charges including assault and possession of a weapon. He made no plea and was remanded in custody.