Man charged after £100,000 jewellery theft in Buckie

  • 3 April 2019

A man has been charged after jewellery worth more than £100,000 was stolen in Buckie.

Police said the jewellery worth a "low six-figure sum" was reported stolen from a property in the Moray town's Cathedral Street area last month.

A 30-year-old man has been charged in connection with the "high-value theft".

Police Scotland said he was due to appear at Elgin Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

