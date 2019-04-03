Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah received the honorary degree in 1995

An honorary degree awarded by the University of Aberdeen to the Sultan of Brunei is under review as his country makes gay sex an offence punishable by stoning to death.

The strict new Islamic laws that come into force on Wednesday also cover a range of other crimes including punishment for theft by amputation.

It has sparked international condemnation.

The university said Hassanal Bolkiah's 1995 honour was under urgent review.

Homosexuality was already illegal in Brunei and punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

'Open to all'

Brunei's gay community has expressed shock and fear at the "medieval punishments".

The university said in a statement: "The University of Aberdeen is inclusive and open to all.

"In light of this new information, this matter will be raised as a matter of urgency with the University's Honorary Degrees Committee."

Brunei, a nation state on the island of Borneo, is ruled by Sultan Hassanal and has grown rich on oil and gas exports.