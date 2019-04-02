NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Man arrested after 'assault with weapon' in Aberdeen

  • 2 April 2019

A man has been arrested after a weapon was allegedly used in an assault in Aberdeen which left another man in hospital.

Police said the "serious" incident happened in the Provost Watt Drive area of the city at about 18:30 on Monday.

A 23-year-old man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary to be treated for his injuries.

Police Scotland said a 28-year-old man had been arrested.