The number of sick days taken off by teachers in Aberdeen due to stress-related conditions has risen by more than 60%.

Aberdeen City Council figures reveal 2,846 days of absence have been recorded since the start of the 2018/19 academic year.

This is up from 1,768 for the whole of 2017/18 - a rise of more than 62%.

The council said it supported staff's mental well-being through approaches including counselling services.