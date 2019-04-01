Teacher stress absence rises 62% in Aberdeen
- 1 April 2019
The number of sick days taken off by teachers in Aberdeen due to stress-related conditions has risen by more than 60%.
Aberdeen City Council figures reveal 2,846 days of absence have been recorded since the start of the 2018/19 academic year.
This is up from 1,768 for the whole of 2017/18 - a rise of more than 62%.
The council said it supported staff's mental well-being through approaches including counselling services.