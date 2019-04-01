Motorist 'clocked at 111mph on 60mph road' in Aberdeenshire
- 1 April 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A motorist was stopped after being caught travelling at 111mph - almost twice the 60mph limit - on an Aberdeenshire road, police have said.
The incident happened on the B979 Netherley road at about 15:40 on Sunday.
A 24-year-old man was charged as a result.
He is expected to appear in court at a later date.