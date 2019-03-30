Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Liam Smith went missing in November

A candlelit vigil in memory of teenager Liam Smith will be held in Aberdeen city centre, a week on from the discovery of his body.

A major search was launched for the 16-year-old after he was reported missing on 17 November.

Liam was last seen getting on the 202 Stagecoach bus from Aberdeen and is thought to have got off at Crathes.

A member of the public discovered his body in remote woodland south of Banchory, Aberdeenshire on 22 March.

There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.

A Facebook event page has been set up for the vigil, which will be held at the water fountain on Broad Street at 20:15.

Organisers confirmed a two-minute silence will be held during the tribute.

It is expected to feature a contribution from Aberdeen author and blogger Bradley Allan.

After police confirmed Liam's identity on Monday his mother, Alix Smith, thanked everyone who took part in the search.

She added: "Our hearts are broken."