A man has been charged after CCTV images were released following a football fan being injured at a game between Aberdeen and Rangers.

Police said the incident - which left a man with a head injury - happened shortly after the Scottish Cup fixture at Pittodrie on Sunday 3 March.

Officers issued images of a man they wanted to speak to.

A 21-year-old man from the Glasgow area has now been charged over alleged culpable and reckless conduct.

He is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

The game had ended in a 1-1 draw. Aberdeen then won the replay.