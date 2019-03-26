Senior Aberdeen City Council director resigns
- 26 March 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A senior director at Aberdeen City Council has resigned, BBC Scotland has learned.
It is understood director of commissioning Frank McGhee was the director suspended pending a full investigation by the local authority earlier this month.
He was one of four directors working underneath chief executive Angela Scott.
He oversaw delivery of council services.
Aberdeen City Council confirmed in a statement: "The council's director of commissioning, Frank McGhee, has resigned from his position at Aberdeen City Council."