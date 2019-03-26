Image copyright Trump Organisation Image caption The plans feature a range of property types

The Trump Organisation has expressed confidence that its bid for hundreds of new homes at its Aberdeenshire golf resort will be approved despite councillors expressing mixed opinions.

The plans include the construction of 550 homes at Menie, as well as shops, offices and food outlets.

The Formartine area committee agreed to pass supportive, negative and neutral views to Aberdeenshire Council.

The Trump Organisation predicted a "positive outcome".

Branded The Trump Estate, the plans feature a range of two, three, four and five-bedroom cottages, priced from £295,000, to larger properties costing more than £1m.

Planners are recommending granting of permission in principle, subject to several conditions, including addressing tree loss concerns.

'Range of views'

A total of 2,921 representations were received, 2,918 of which were in objection - of which one letter contained a petition with 18,722 names - and three in support.

When members of the Formartine area committee considered the issue on Tuesday, views were divided. It is expected to go to full council on 25 April.

Formartine area chairwoman Isobel Davidson said: "I think it's important we summarise the range of views discussed today for full council, noting a number of concerns and questions which we hope can be addressed more fully at a later date."

After the meeting, Trump Scotland executive vice president Sarah Malone said: "It's for full council to decide the application. We're extremely confident in what we've submitted. It's a hugely detailed, high quality submission.

"We're confident of a positive outcome."