Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Liam Smith went missing in November

A body found in woods was that of missing Aberdeen teenager Liam Smith, police have said.

The 16-year-old was last seen on 17 November on a bus.

A major search was launched in the Aberdeenshire countryside, but a member of the public discovered a body on Friday. It has now been confirmed the body was that of the teenager.

His mother Alix, thanking everyone who searched, said in a statement: "Our hearts are broken."

'Provided comfort'

She said: "While we never gave up hope of finding Liam, we were realistic about the challenges facing us.

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has been involved in the search for Liam including members of the public who took it upon themselves to help.

"Thank you also to everyone who has left messages of support which have provided us with comfort at extremely difficult times.

"At this most difficult time of all, we would ask for privacy as we try to come to terms with our enormous loss."

Liam's body was found in remote woodland south of Banchory.

There were not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.