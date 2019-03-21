Third man charged over Scotmid break-in and ATM theft
- 21 March 2019
A third man has appeared in court in connection with an alleged break-in and theft of an ATM machine in Aberdeenshire.
The incident happened at the Scotmid store at Craigour Road, Torphins, in the early hours of 28 February
McCauley Barker, 19, of County Durham, made no plea when he appeared before Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Police said two men, aged 26 and 32, have already been charged in relation to the incident.
Mr Barker was granted bail.