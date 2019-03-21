Image copyright Aberdeen FC

A group opposed to Aberdeen FC's bid for a new £50m stadium at Kingsford will not appeal after the plans were given a legal go-ahead by a judge.

The 20,000-seater development, proposed for Kingsford, near Westhill, is to replace Pittodrie.

However campaigners claimed the site was an incursion into green belt land, and alternatives were available.

The No Kingsford Stadium group lost a judicial review into the planning process, and will not appeal.

The group said the decision was taken with "considerable regret".

The plans were put on hold in 2017 but the council approved them in January last year.

The club says the facilities are vital to its future.

Construction began in July last year.