A consultation on potential changes to the number of councillors in Orkney, Shetland and Western Isles constituencies is under way.

The Local Government Boundary Commission for Scotland is running the consultation until 20 May.

The make up of ward boundaries for Orkney, Shetland and Na h-Eileanan an Iar are being assessed in the first phase.

The Commission will then review Argyll and Bute, Highland and North Ayrshire.

Commission chairman Ronnie Hinds said: "We are pleased to begin our consultation on electoral arrangements with the three councils today and I look forward to engaging with them on our proposals.

"It is important that electoral arrangements for Scottish councils are effective and that our proposals deliver on requirements for electoral parity and, as far as possible, take account of local ties and special geographical considerations.

"We also welcome the flexibility offered by the Islands (Scotland) Act to use one or two member wards and have used this flexibility as appropriate in our proposals.

"After completion of our consultation with councils we will be seeking public views on our proposals over the summer."