The search for a missing man in Aberdeenshire is being scaled back.

Marian Pavel, 45, was last seen in Huntly on the evening of Wednesday 20 February near the Dean's shortbread factory on Steven Road.

Searches using dogs and divers have been carried out but no trace of Mr Pavel or any of his belongings was found.

Insp Matt Smith said: "Any new information which comes to light will be thoroughly investigated."

He added: "We will continue to update Marian's family and our thoughts remain with them."

The Romanian national is about 6ft 2in tall, with brown hair which is shaved at the sides and usually pulled back in a ponytail.

When last seen Mr Pavel was wearing a dark blue jumper, a grey woolly hat, blue jeans and black shoes.