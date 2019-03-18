A man has been taken to hospital following a multi-vehicle crash in Aberdeenshire.

The crash, involving at least two vehicles, happened on the A90 near Foveran at about 19:40 on Monday.

Police said the road was closed in both directions between the A975 and the B9000 and the area should be avoided if possible.

The condition of the casualty was not known and one other person was believed to have minor injuries.