Image caption The man's body was found in a flat in the Balnagask area

A man whose body is believed to have lain in a flat in Aberdeen for a number of weeks before it was discovered has been named locally.

The body of council tenant Michael Stewart, 32, was found when police broke into the property in the Balnagask area earlier this month after his family reported him missing.

It is understood the door to the property was padlocked.

Police said there did not appear to be any suspicious circumstances.

The death is being treated as unexplained.

BBC Scotland has put several questions to Aberdeen City Council about the case but the authority said it was unable to provide further details.

A spokeswoman would only reiterate an earlier statement which said: "We have been notified of the death of a tenant and our thoughts are with family and all those affected.

"Aberdeen City Council has supported police in their enquiries. It would not be appropriate to comment further."