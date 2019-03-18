Three people killed in a crash in Aberdeenshire have been named.

The crash on the A90 near the Drumlithie junction last Tuesday involved a red Renault Megane the three people were passengers in, a Citylink coach and a Ford B Max.

Police Scotland said Zaharina Hristova, 37, Silyan Stefanov, 42, and Dimitar Georgiev, 32, all of Bulgaria, died.

Marin Rachev, 34, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

The two occupants of the Ford B Max were a man and a woman who were taken to Aberdeen Royal infirmary with injuries described as "non-life threatening".

The male driver of the bus suffered minor injuries. None of the passengers were hurt.