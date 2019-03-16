Man dies following Aberdeen house fire
- 16 March 2019
A 53-year-old man has died following a house fire in Aberdeen.
Fire crews were called to the blaze in Gladstone Place at about 16:10 on Friday.
Detectives are working with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service to establish a cause.
Det Insp David Howieson said inquiries were at an early stage, however, there did not appear to be any suspicious circumstances.