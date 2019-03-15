Image caption The man's body was found in a property in Balnagask Avenue

A man's body is believed to have lain in a flat in Aberdeen for a number of weeks before it was discovered by police last Friday.

Police broke into the property in the Balnagask area after the man's family reported him missing.

It is understood that when police arrived the door to the property had been padlocked.

The man's death is being treated as unexplained, but police said they did not believe it was suspicious.

Det Insp Allen Shaw said: "Police received a call regarding a 32-year old man, who had not been seen for several months, on Thursday 7 March.

"He was traced deceased on Friday 8 March, within a flat at Balnagask Avenue in Aberdeen.

"The death is being treated as unexplained and inquiries are ongoing. There are no apparent suspicious circumstances and initial police inquiries indicate that he has been dead for some time."

The man was a council tenant.

A spokeswoman for Aberdeen City Council said: "We have been notified of the death of a tenant and our thoughts are with family and all those affected.

"Aberdeen City Council has supported police in their inquiries. It would not be appropriate to comment further."