Image caption Four of those who died in the crash: From left to right: Ted Reid, Audrey Appleby, Evalyn Collie and Frances Saliba Patanè

A man has appeared in court charged with causing death by dangerous driving following a crash in Moray which killed five people.

The collision, involving a car and a minibus, happened on the A96, near Keith, at about 23:40 on 26 July last year.

Alfredo Ciociola, 47, made no plea when he appeared before Elgin Sheriff Court on Thursday.

Mr Ciociola, from Sicily, was released on bail.

Image copyright PA Image caption The scene of the crash on the A96

Three of the victims were Ted Reid, 63, from Macduff; and Evalyn Collie, 69, and Audrey Appleby, 70, both from Aberchirder.

They were passengers in a 4x4 which was involved in a collision with the minibus carrying a group of Italian tourists.

Four-year-old Lorenzo Ciociola and Frances Saliba Patanè, 63, both from Sicily, were also killed in the crash.