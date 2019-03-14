One hurt in house fire in Moray
- 14 March 2019
One person has been hurt after a fire took hold at a house in Moray.
Firefighters, police and paramedics were called to the property on Reidhaven Square in Keith at about 21:00 on Thursday.
The fire service confirmed one casualty, having sent four trucks to the scene, while police sealed off the road in both directions.
The blaze was extinguished an hour later and fire crews worked to make the area safe.