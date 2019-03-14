A 34-year-old man has been charged in connection with a crash which left three people dead and four in hospital in Aberdeenshire.

The collision, involving two cars and a coach, happened on the A90 at Glenbervie at about 16:30 on Tuesday.

The two men and a woman who died are understood to have been foreign nationals.

The 34-year-old driver of the Renault is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court later.

All three people who died were passengers in the Renault. A woman who was also travelling in the car was taken to hospital with serious injuries, but not life-threatening injuries.

The crash also involved a Citylink coach and a Ford B Max.

The two occupants of the silver Ford B Max were a man and a woman who were taken to Aberdeen Royal infirmary with injuries described as "non-life threatening".

The male driver of the bus suffered minor injuries. None of the passengers were hurt.