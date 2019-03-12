Bus in serious multi-vehicle crash on A90 near Drumlithie
- 12 March 2019
Emergency crews are at the scene of a serious collision involving a bus and a number of other vehicles in Aberdeenshire.
The accident happened on the A90 near Drumlithie at about 16:30.
Five fire engines as well as ambulances have been sent to the scene.
The road is currently closed in both directions and members of the public have been advised to avoid the area.