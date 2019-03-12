Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Steven Sidebottom denied murdering and robbing Brian McKandie

A man convicted of the brutal murder of a 67-year-old handyman has lodged an appeal against his conviction and sentence.

Brian McKandie was found dead in his cottage near Rothienorman in Aberdeenshire in March 2016.

Steven Sidebottom, 25, was jailed last week for a minimum of 21 years for killing and robbing Mr McKandie.

An appeal has now been lodged on Sidebottom's behalf against his conviction and sentence.

Police initially treated Mr McKandie's death as an accident but a post-mortem examination later found he had suffered at least 15 blows to the head.

Sidebottom, who knew Mr McKandie and lived locally, denied carrying out the attack. A jury at the High Court in Aberdeen returned a majority guilty verdict last month after an 18-day trial.

Sentencing Sidebottom at the High Court in Aberdeen last week, Lord Uist told the father-of-one and first time offender he had been convicted of the murder of an "inoffensive and popular" man.

The judge said: "The degree of violence used was severe and extreme.

"This was in any view a very brutal murder.

"You have continued to deny your guilt since your conviction and shown no remorse."

It is thought Sidebottom got away with a few thousand pounds - but police later found about £200,000 stashed away in tins and shoeboxes in Mr McKandie's home.