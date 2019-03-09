Senior Aberdeen City Council director suspended
- 9 March 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A senior director at Aberdeen City Council has been suspended, BBC Scotland has learned.
The council refused to confirm their identity, saying it did not comment on "individual staffing matters".
The ruling Conservative/independent Labour administration said it had been made aware of the situation by the council's chief executive.
It would be inappropriate to give details or comment further pending a full investigation, it added.