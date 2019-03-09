Image copyright Bill Harrison/Geograph Image caption The thefts took place at St Andrew's in King Street

Music equipment worth more than £1,000 has been stolen from a cathedral.

A guitar, voice synthesizer and projector were taken in the break-in at St Andrew's Cathedral on King Street in Aberdeen.

Police believe the thefts took place at some point between 8:00 on Thursday and 8:30am on Friday.

Officers have asked anyone who has information or is offered such items for sale to contact them.