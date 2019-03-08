NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Man airlifted after serious farm injury in Maud

  • 8 March 2019

A man has been airlifted to hospital after being badly injured on a farm in Aberdeenshire.

The incident happened in the Maud area on Friday morning.

The Scottish Ambulance Service said the man was flown to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service assisted at the scene.

Police Scotland confirmed it was made aware a 59-year-old man was airlifted to hospital after being injured on a farm.

