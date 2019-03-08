Image caption Ross Grant died in the fire in Lerwick

A man who died in a Shetland house fire has been named.

Ross Grant, 48, died after the fire broke out in Burns Lane in Lerwick on Sunday 24 February.

Four fire engines attended - two from Lerwick, one from Sandwick and one from Bixter - after it broke out in the two-storey building.

There did not appear to be any suspicious circumstances. Police earlier thanked "brave" members of the public who tried to save Mr Grant.