Ross Grant named as man who died in Lerwick house fire
- 8 March 2019
A man who died in a Shetland house fire has been named.
Ross Grant, 48, died after the fire broke out in Burns Lane in Lerwick on Sunday 24 February.
Four fire engines attended - two from Lerwick, one from Sandwick and one from Bixter - after it broke out in the two-storey building.
There did not appear to be any suspicious circumstances. Police earlier thanked "brave" members of the public who tried to save Mr Grant.