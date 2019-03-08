Image copyright Google

A resident at an Aberdeen care home which is being closed down was wheeled almost naked from a shower on a commode, a report has said.

Another resident at the Banks O'Dee home was left in bed for 14 hours.

An inspection of the home raised "serious" concerns and Four Seasons Health Care later announced it was withdrawing from running the facility.

Details of the incidents were revealed in a follow-up report from the Care Inspectorate.

The report described how a resident was wheeled while only partially dressed with a towel covering their groin.

"This resulted in their dignity not being maintained," it said.

'No interactions'

Another resident spent more than 14 hours in bed because no staff were free, and it was unclear if they had received breakfast.

A number of residents had lost hearing aids, dentures and glasses.

This resulted in them being unable to communicate properly.

The report added: "Some people went for prolonged periods of time without staff present or with no interactions."

The Banks O'Dee home had 49 residents and 53 permanent staff as well as agency workers.