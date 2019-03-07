Image copyright NEWSLINE MEDIA

One pupil believed to be a teenager has been taken to hospital after a school bus and a lorry were involved in an accident in Aberdeenshire.

The collision involving Inverurie Academy pupils happened on the A90 near the Inverbervie turn off at about 15:15.

Police Scotland said there were 15 people on board.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman said crews took one patient to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesman said: "A bus carrying Inverurie Academy pupils to a football match was in collision with another vehicle on the A90 at around quarter past three this afternoon.

"Thankfully, there were no serious injuries, although one pupil has been taken to hospital as a precaution."