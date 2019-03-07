Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption The snake died after the incident last year

Two women who admitted causing a snake unnecessary suffering after throwing it in a street have been ordered to carry out unpaid work.

Footage of the incident in Aberdeen had emerged in July last year. The snake later died.

Yasmin Doherty, 19, admitted spinning and throwing the animal, while Frankie Kane, also 19, admitted throwing it.

Doherty received a community payback order with 120 hours of unpaid work, with 80 hours given to Kane.

They admitted the Animal Health and Welfare (Scotland) Act offence at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

The injured snake died after being taken into the care of the Scottish SPCA. It was believed to have escaped from a flat.