A prisoner who slashed another inmate at HMP Grampian in Peterhead in a bid to get moved to another jail has been given an eight-year sentence.

Matthew Morrison, 29, scarred Martyn Shaw, 30, for life after attacking him with a homemade weapon last year.

He was convicted of assault to severe injury and permanent disfigurement, after denying the offence and claiming he acted in self defence.

He had been transferred to Peterhead from Barlinnie and wanted to return.

At the High Court in Glasgow, Lord Arthurson told Morrison: "Your motive related to your wish to obtain a prison transfer. You have failed to show any remorse.

"A report by a social worker says you are a significant risk to the public at large. I need to protect the public from the danger you pose."

Morrison had 19 previous convictions including assault and robbery, assault on a child, and attempted robbery.

His new sentence will start at the end of his current sentence which ends in 2027.