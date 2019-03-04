Image caption This baby rabbit has been among the first to benefit from the mascara brush grooming

An Aberdeenshire charity which appealed for mascara brushes to groom and comfort young and injured animals has received hundreds of donations from all over the world.

Baby rabbits and pigeons have been among the first to benefit from the scheme at New Arc Animal Rescue Centre, near Ellon.

It replaces the grooming they would receive from parents.

Mascara brushes have been donated from as far afield as Australia and America.

Kevin Newell, who helps care for the animals at the rescue centre, told BBC Scotland of the successful appeal: "We have been inundated - we have got more wands here than in Hogwarts.

"The mascara brushes are cleaned, and we get them ready for the baby season. They are usually orphaned.

"If using on a small rabbit it's fantastic as they are so fine, it removes mites and dust, and once that grooming process is in place it's a bonding thing.

"It's like parental care. It keeps them clean, happy and healthy."

He added: "We have given these brushes a second life - and we will then get them recycled and made into another product."