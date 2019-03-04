Image copyright JASPERIMAGE

A man has died after a serious house fire in Moray last month which left two others injured.

The 35-year-old was taken to hospital along with a 31-year-old woman and a 13-month-old girl after the fire in Lossiemouth on 21 February.

Police Scotland confirmed he had died from his injuries.

Det Insp Norman Stevenson said: "My thoughts are with everyone affected by this tragic incident." There were no apparent suspicious circumstances.

Six fire engines and a height reach vehicle were joined by support units in tackling the fire in the town's MacDonald Drive.