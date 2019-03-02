Image copyright Newsline

A paraglider has been airlifted to hospital after being rescued from a hill fort in Aberdeenshire.

Rescuers said the man activated a beacon after injuring his leg at about 10:30 at Tap o' Noth, which was picked up by a team in Houston in the US, who then alerted police in the UK.

The casualty was airlifted by a coastguard helicopter and taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

His injuries are not thought to be life threatening.