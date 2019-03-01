A woman has been convicted of shaking a baby so violently that she was left with bleeding on the brain in Aberdeen.

Babysitter Syeda Begum, 28, denied a charge of assaulting the baby - who was less than a year old - to her severe injury and danger of life in 2017.

A jury at the High Court in Aberdeen found Begum guilty by a majority after a two-week trial.

Judge Lord Uist deferred sentence until 9 April at the High Court in Edinburgh and released Begum on bail.

The trial heard the child could potentially have problems with intelligence, learning, memory and concentration in the future.

Lord Uist told Begum: "Nothing should be inferred from the fact I am continuing bail about what the sentence is likely to be for this crime."