A ruling following a judicial review into Aberdeen FC's plans for a new stadium is expected to be released on Friday, it has been announced.

The £50m 20,000-seater development, proposed for Kingsford, near Westhill, would see the club move from Pittodrie.

However campaigners claim the site is an incursion into green belt land, and alternatives are available.

The Scottish Courts and Tribunal Service said the judgment would be published at noon.

The action brought by the No Kingsford Stadium group was contested by the city council.

Plans were put on hold in 2017 but the council approved them in January last year.

The club has said the facilities are vital to its future, and construction began in July last year.